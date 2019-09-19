Seafarers’ well being heads the agenda on safety at sea

New M Series phones from Samsung
Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M30s and M10s. The Galaxy M30s gets a large 6,000 ...
The safety of India’s seafarers is the top agenda at the two-day seminar – Surabhi 2019 — that commenced here on Thursday.
Organised by The Synergy Group, a leading ship manager and maritime technology company, the seminar noted that seafaring remains a perilous profession despite decades of improvements in safety. Accidents, collisions, cyber attacks and even pirates are constant threats.
Among the guests was Katsuya Abe, President of Nissen Kaiun, Japan’s largest private ship owner. He was joined by senior representatives of Shell, Exxon, Class NK, Petronas, Mitsui OSK Lines and BW Shipping.
Rajesh Unni, CEO and Founder of Synergy Group said, “We are determined to make the lives of those who take to the seas as safe as possible.” Mental health awareness and seafarer wellness should be on the top of the agenda when the industry looks at safety at sea. Many studies into the psychological health of seafarers clearly illustrate that large numbers of seafarers suffer from obvious manifestations of impaired psychological well-being such as social isolation and depression, he said.
Synergy Group, which employs almost 10,000 seafarers and manages a fleet of over 265 vessels, also launched its innovative new ‘Ahoy’ App. This keeps all seafarers in ‘live’ contact with colleagues onshore as well improving the efficiency of shipping operations.
Synergy also showcased SMARTShip, the patented digital shipping solution developed by Alpha Ori Technologies (AOT) which is now enjoying rapid uptake across the maritime sector. The Internet of Things (IoT) platform enables the operation of multiple systems on ships with varying degrees of autonomy. It has already been installed on more than 30 vessels and 60 more are undergoing the process.
Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M30s and M10s. The Galaxy M30s gets a large 6,000 ...
Not a tablet, not a smartphone, but a simple hear-and-see hub for information and home control
The Mi Neckband has decent sound and affordable pricing
Oppo’s sub-brand revamps its range and keeps the competition on its toes
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
Over five- and 10-year periods, the ELSS has outpaced its benchmark, the Nifty 500 TRI
Geographical diversification and unique opportunities bolster case for investing
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports