Aircraft manufacturer De Havilland Canada is engaged in advanced discussions with various companies keen to start seaplane services in India, the company's regional Vice President (Asia Pacific and Middle East), Yogesh Garg, said on Thursday.

De Havilland Canada manufactures Twin Otter aircraft, the most widely used seaplanes in the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew in a Twin Otter aircraft while launching country's first amphibian plane service on Sabarmati River in Gujarat in October 2020.

However, the service was discontinued in April 2021 due to commercial reasons following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. Over 50 sea plane routes were awarded under the government’s regional connectivity scheme but none took off.

Garg, however, is optimistic that policy amendments by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will help kickstart sea plane services in the country.

On Thursday, DGCA revised the rules for seaplane operations, easing requirements for setting up a water aerodrome. Qualification requirements for seaplane pilots too have been relaxed.

"With strong support from the government, Twin Otter seaplanes are likely to be seen in India soon. Many State governments have also expressed interest in starting seaplane services," Garg said.

The revised policy will help to reduce the infrastructure cost and lessen the burden on water aerodrome operators, he added.

The Twin Otters compete with Cessna and Kodiak planes globally.

On Thursday, DGCA said revised policy amendments streamline infrastructure procedures, pilot training requirements, and regulatory compliances, paving the way for seaplane services to reach remote, inaccessible areas.

Pilots with a commercial pilot licence can now qualify to fly sea planes after training at an approved organisation.

The rules for sea plane operations were framed in 2008 and revision were made in view of push from various state and central ministries.

The shipping Ministry, too, is keen to introduce seaplane operations in Andaman & Nicobar, and the Lakshadweep Islands. Plans include building floating navigation systems and water aerodromes, among other requirements. Private players will oversee routes.