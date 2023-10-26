Seat selection fees levied by airlines have come under the scanner with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs accusing carriers of misleading customers.

Seat selection fee, along with cancellation charges, excess baggage fee and sale of meals, are increasingly important ancillary sources of revenue for carriers. But airline policies and practices have left customers unhappy resulting in multiple complaints to the government.

Following which, the consumer affairs ministry has called airline actions as unfair trade practices and said not a single seat is assigned free to passengers. The airlines did not respond to businessline’s queries on the government warning.

However, a few months ago, airlines told a parliamentary panel that seat selection fee is a global practice. Air India and Vistara has said that they keep over 40 per cent of the seats for free selection.

They say that such fees help them in unbundling products and services to passengers. This practice has made air travel affordable and stimulated demand, IndiGo said.

The airlines also objected to the panel suggestion of displaying seat-wise fares on their websites. Air India contended that publishing the quantity of seats that an airline plans to sell at a price point would mean giving away their competitive advantage.

The standing committee report on transport, tourism and culture was submitted in August. In its submission, the civil aviation ministry said that there is no provision to monitor the seat booking fees of airlines. AirAsia India pointed out that the differential pricing for seat selection is based on the value ascribed by the passengers to different types of seats (leg room, boarding preferences etc). Further, seat selection is an independent activity not related to the purchase of the ticket, it added. “A customer may choose not to pay additionally for a seat, in which case they will be auto-assigned a seat during check-in,” it said.

“A passenger is only asked to pay in case of selection of preferred seat different from the allocated seat. Even then for Air India, on an average over 45—55 per cent of seats are offered to the customers free of charge which they are free to select based on availability,” it said. Vistara has business and premium economy cabin have free seat selection and in economy cabin, they have only 60 per cent chargeable seats.

A former head of a low cost airline believes that airlines should properly advertise all fees. “Airlines should advertise correctly. If a fee is being charged for web check-in, it should not be described as free. Customers should be given clear preference whether they wish to avail a free seat or select one with a fee. Free seats could be only ones in middle row and families should be prepared to seat separately in the aircraft. I think that’s fair for all parties,” he said.

