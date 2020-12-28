It's curtains for Sethusamudram ship channel project

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Sethusamudram Corporation Ltd (SCL) is set to be wound up, bringing to end an ambitious maritime project that turned controversial over religious sentiments.
“The Sethusamudram Corporation has passed a resolution seeking additional grant of ₹115.72 crore from the government to settle the dues of Dredging Corporation of India for the dredging works carried out at the project site along with a proposal to the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways for winding up SCL,” government sources said.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was opposed to the project when it was in the Opposition.
Sethusamudram Corporation is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up under the Companies Act in 2004, with the Cabinet’s approval, to raise funds and implement the Sethusamudram Ship Channel Project (SSCP) - a shorter shipping route between the east and west coasts of the country.
The SPV was formed with equity participation from state-run firms such as Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Dredging Corporation of India Ltd, Vizag Port Trust, Kamarajar Port Ltd, Chennai Port Trust, Paradip Port Trust and V O Chidambaranar Port Trust.
Shipping Corporation and Dredging Corporation invested ₹50 crore and ₹30 crore respectively as equity in the project.
Billed as India's Suez Canal, the ₹2,427.40 crore project was designed to reduce ship journeys between India's western and eastern coasts by as much as 36 hours or up to 424 nautical miles (1 nautical mile = 1.82 km) by creating a channel between the Indian mainland and Sri Lanka.
Shipping companies would save on bunker (ship fuel) while India’s exporters-importers will reduce maritime transportation costs.
Ships now endure a long detour around Sri Lanka. In the absence of a continuous navigational channel connecting the east and west coasts, the ships sailing between the two coasts of India and along the international shipping routes have to circumnavigate Sri Lanka, due to the presence of a reef, known as Adam's Bridge, located southeast of Rameswaram near Pamban in Tamil Nadu.
An ambitious scheme was formulated to create a continuous navigational channel around the Indian coast to overcome the hurdle.
The SPV has so far spent ₹836.35 crore on the project which involved boring a new shipping lane connecting the Gulf of Mannar and Bay of Bengal through Palk Straits and Palk Bay.
Dredging work in Adam’s Bridge area, the controversial part of the project, was stopped from September 2007 in the wake of an interim stay granted by the Supreme Court based on petitions filed by individuals and groups opposed to it.
Hindu groups, led by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), had opposed the project saying it would destroy a rock and sand ridge built by a god.
Since July 2009, all work has been stopped at the project site, pending a final decision on an alternative alignment. At least two experts said it was not "economically and ecologically feasible".
The final hearing in the matter has been “withheld indefinitely” by the Supreme Court.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
We put our best foot forward in helping you navigate the ups and downs
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex witnessed a sharp 3% fall before staging a smart recovery
The digital-retail-financial troika approach can deliver well for the company in the long run
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
Even before I’ve opened the door to my apartment, I hear loud cackles from inside. It’s Rockette, my semi-wild ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...