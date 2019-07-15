Seven Islands invests $56.5 m to expand fleet

Autoshock
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-led Fairfax-backed Seven Islands Shipping Ltd has spent $56.5 million to buy seven mid-sized oil tankers, at a time when other Indian fleet owners are holding back on expansion due to weak freight rates.
In March, Fairfax India Holdings Corporation invested $72.1 million for a 41.4 per cent stake in Seven Islands, which is India’s second biggest private tanker shipping company.
Of the seven ships purchased by Seven Islands from the second-hand market, five have already joined its fleet, taking the fleet size to 19.
These includes four medium range (MR) oil tankers, each with a capacity to carry 46,000 dead weight tonnes (dwt) and a chemical tanker of 12,000 dwt, a spokesman for the Mumbai-based company said. Two more medium-range tankers will join the fleet shortly, he said.
Founded by ship master Thomas Wilfred Pinto, Seven Islands is engaged in transporting crude oil and petroleum products along the Indian coast as well as in international waters. Its ships are registered in the country and operate as Indian-flagged vessels.
In 2017, Seven Islands planned to raise as much as ₹450 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) to fund a fleet expansion programme.
The IPO was deferred due to poor market conditions and was later shelved after the approval granted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India for the share sale lapsed in November 2018.
India imported 84 per cent of its crude requirements in FY19, of which more than 90 per cent was hauled on foreign-flagged vessels, entailing a foreign exchange outflow worth billions of dollars.
Seven Islands seeks to fill the gap in Indian tonnage to carry more of the country’s oil imports. The company earns close to 82 per cent of its total revenue from three PSU oil firms — Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd — with whom its ships are deployed on time and spot charters.
For ship charter tenders issued by state-owned oil firms, an Indian ship has the right of first refusal to match the lowest rate quoted by a foreign-flagged ship, according to rules set by the Director General of Shipping, the country’s maritime regulator.
Moreover, state-run oil refiners transporting oil products meant for local use along the Indian coast must give preference to Indian-flagged ships for such shipments, according to the country’s cabotage law.
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
At its recent meeting with top industry CEOs from TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter ...
On May 14, NITI Aayog announced that only electric three-wheelers should be produced after March 31, 2023. All ...
A snazzy looking device with a bouquet of desirable features
The dollar’s weakness helped gold cross the $1,400-mark
With the express intention to make India self-reliant in the supply of steel, to reduce the environmental ...
Will trim price volatility, help traders mitigate risk
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...