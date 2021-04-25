Ship carrying oxygen and related equipment given priority berthing at Deendayal Port Trus

State-owned Deendayal Port Trust is giving priority berthing to ships calling at the port for unloading oxygen and oxygen-related equipment to deal with the rising demand for oxygen supplies in the country.

A cargo ship ‘MV Hai Nam 86’ arriving from Hazira port berthed at cargo jetty 13 at Deendayal Port Trust carrying 4,722.82 million tonnes (mt) of steel pipes, 1,389.468 mt of steel bars, 892.326 mt of jumbo bags and 170.535 mt project cargo.

The cargo is currently being unloaded from the ship.

“Due to shortage of oxygen cylinders in the country for Covid-19 patients, concerted and urgent efforts were taken by S K Mehta, Chairman, DPT to give priority berthing to the vessel on arrival at cargo jetty 13,” a spokesman for DPT said.

DPT’s move follows a direction from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Sunday to waive all charges levied by the Major Port Trusts, including vessel related charges and storage charges, and to accord highest priority in berthing sequence to ships carrying consignments of medical grade oxygen, oxygen tanks, oxygen bottles, portable oxygen generators, oxygen concentrators, steel pipes for manufacturing cylinders, and associated equipment, till July 25 or until further orders.

The ministry also asked the port chairmen to personally supervise logistics operations (including berthing of such vessels on top priority in the port, unloading of oxygen related cargo, coordination with Customs/other authorities for speedy clearance/ documentation and expeditious evacuation of oxygen related cargo from the port) to ensure unhindered movement of such consignments.