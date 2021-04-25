Ship carrying oxygen and related equipment given priority berthing at Deendayal Port Trus

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
State-owned Deendayal Port Trust is giving priority berthing to ships calling at the port for unloading oxygen and oxygen-related equipment to deal with the rising demand for oxygen supplies in the country.
A cargo ship ‘MV Hai Nam 86’ arriving from Hazira port berthed at cargo jetty 13 at Deendayal Port Trust carrying 4,722.82 million tonnes (mt) of steel pipes, 1,389.468 mt of steel bars, 892.326 mt of jumbo bags and 170.535 mt project cargo.
The cargo is currently being unloaded from the ship.
“Due to shortage of oxygen cylinders in the country for Covid-19 patients, concerted and urgent efforts were taken by S K Mehta, Chairman, DPT to give priority berthing to the vessel on arrival at cargo jetty 13,” a spokesman for DPT said.
DPT’s move follows a direction from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Sunday to waive all charges levied by the Major Port Trusts, including vessel related charges and storage charges, and to accord highest priority in berthing sequence to ships carrying consignments of medical grade oxygen, oxygen tanks, oxygen bottles, portable oxygen generators, oxygen concentrators, steel pipes for manufacturing cylinders, and associated equipment, till July 25 or until further orders.
The ministry also asked the port chairmen to personally supervise logistics operations (including berthing of such vessels on top priority in the port, unloading of oxygen related cargo, coordination with Customs/other authorities for speedy clearance/ documentation and expeditious evacuation of oxygen related cargo from the port) to ensure unhindered movement of such consignments.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...