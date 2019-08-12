Ship catches fire off Vizag; 28 crew members rescued, one missing

A major fire broke out on offshore support vessel, Coastal Jaguar, near Visakhapatnam Port on Monday.

As per initial reports, there was a loud explosion onboard the vessel, thereafter the vessel was engulfed in thick flames.

About 29 crew members and workers were present onboard at the time of the incident and 28 of them have been rescued. One person is said to be missing and the search is on for him.

All of them reportedly jumped into the water, abandoning the ship. Indian Coast Ship Rani Rashmoni, which was in the vicinity, rushed to the spot and in coordination with VPT Boats rescued the 28 crew members and workers. ICGS Ship Samudra Paheredar and Coast Guard helicopter were rushed for the rescue operation. The exact cause of fire is yet to be ascertained and efforts are on to douse the raging fire.