Shipping, airlines and logistics firms sign charter with Unicef, WEF for Covid-19 vaccine delivery

With the world getting ready for the Covid-19 vaccine, Unicef and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have signed a charter with 18 shipping, airlines and logistics companies to deliver the vaccine globally. Allcargo Logistics is the only Indian company to be in the list of global companies to sign the charter.
The charter's signatories include Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman of Allcargo Logistics; Tarek Sultan Al Essa, CEO of Agility Logistics; Soren Skou, Chief Executive Officer, AP MøllerMaersk; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman of DP World; Peter Gerber, CEO of Lufthansa Cargo AG; Jacques Vandermeiren, CEO of Port of Antwerp; Thomas Knudsen, Managing Director of Toll Group; Børge Brende, President, WEF; and Ricaurte Vasquez Morales, CEO of Panama Canal Authority.
Recognising the impact of multi-stakeholder collaborative action, the members of the Supply Chain & Transport Industry Action Group community expressed their strong support to achieving globally inclusive, safe and sustainable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, said the charter.
“We will focus our best efforts as a strong collective, to support the COVAX participant countries, with planning, preparedness and prioritised transportation and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines and related supplies, subject to internal regulations,” said the charter signed on Monday.
The members intend to engage with governments, customs authorities, Unicef and other UN Agencies, and NGOs to enter into private-public partnerships, as appropriate, to ensure fast, prioritised and safe global movements of Covid-19 vaccines and related supplies.
They will also participate in operational asset and competency sharing, where requested by Unicef and as appropriate, to resolve bottlenecks and fill potential gaps in the Covid-19 vaccine supply chain. They will assign expertise to support governments, to advise on solutions related to on-the-ground Covid-19 vaccine distribution planning, the charter said.
The members will support Unicef’s Global Vaccine Logistics Distribution for Covid-19, with prioritisation and solutions for international and in-country distribution of vaccines and related supplies on behalf of the COVAX facility. They will also provide support to requests for information, response, resources, including expertise, assets and emergency calls for action.
