Shipping Corp, BEML’s non-core assets to be hived off ahead of sale: DIPAM Secretary

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
Non-core assets such as land and buildings will not be part of the privatisation of state-run firms such as Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) and BEML Ltd, according to a top government official.
“There is an issue of hiving off of non-core assets such as land and certain buildings etc, which actually cannot go along with the strategic disinvestment of Shipping Corporation,” Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), told BusinessLine.
“Those will be hived off, and will not be a part of the sale of SCI. These were the kind of issues that delayed the invitation of expression of interest (EoI). Now, we will come out soon with the EoI for the strategic disinvestment of SCI,” Pandey stated.
In November 2019, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved strategic disinvestment of the government’s 63.75 per cent stake in SCI along with transfer of management control, to a strategic buyer.
SCI is India’s biggest ocean carrier by fleet size and controls about a third of India’s shipping tonnage (capacity). Its non-core assets such as land and buildings have more value than its core asset of ships, said a shipping industry consultant.
Shipping House, the company’s headquarters in Mumbai’s upscale Nariman Point, house a 19-storeyed building. The ‘navratna’ PSU runs a maritime training institute spread over 40 acres in Powai and has 120-odd residential flats in South Mumbai for senior officers.
The Maharashtra government had leased the land to SCI for 99 years, to run the training institute on the condition that the land cannot be used for anything other than training and education.
“This land cannot be used by the private owner of SCI for real-estate play,” the consultant said.
“In BEML also we are doing it (hiving off land). BEML has got lot of land in Bengaluru which will not be a part of its sale,” said Pandey.
The Centre plans to privatise BEML by selling 26.03 per cent of its 54.03 per cent stake in the defence PSU, which makes heavy equipment used for defence, aerospace, mining, construction, rail and metro coaches, to a strategic buyer.
The government will retain 28 per cent stake in BEML post privatisation. The Cabinet had approved strategic disinvestment of BEML a couple of years ago, but was faced with land and other issues. “We are at a very advanced stage of sorting it out,” Pandey added.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 cross crucial barriers, strengthening the positive momentum
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
The unlocking of the economy and other drivers should aid faster volume growth
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...