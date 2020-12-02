Shipping Corp loses top executives as succession planning falters

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Privatisation-bound Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) is left with just three full-time functional directors after two incumbents superannuated on Monday.
The government is yet to name replacements for the director-level executives looking after liner and passenger services as well as personnel and administration.
While the government’s head-hunter, the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) had picked BK Tyagi for the role of director, passenger and liner services on August 27, the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) is yet to sign off on the selection. Tyagi is currently a general manager with SCI.
India’s biggest ocean carrier by fleet size is without a full-time finance director after Harjeet Kaur Joshi, who helmed the finance department, was named the company’s chairperson and managing director in December last year.
Joshi, though, was entrusted by the Ministry of Shipping, Ports and Waterways to look after the finance portfolio as additional charge till a regular appointment is made or until further orders, whichever is earliest.
The Ministry has now entrusted Rajesh Sood, the director looking after technical and offshore division at SCI, to hold the additional charge of director, liner and passenger services till a regular appointment is finalised.
Similarly, Atul Ubale, the company’s director in charge of bulk carrier and tankers division, has been given the additional charge of personnel and administration division, till a regular appointment to the post.
Officials said that eligible candidates from other state-owned firms were reluctant to apply for the vacant slots in SCI due to the planned privatisation of the ocean carrier. Besides, poor succession planning has left very few internal candidates who are eligible to apply for the posts, forcing PESB to defer interviews.
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
He should have the ability to independently think and differentiate himself from the herd
It comes with interest rate risk; though it carries no liquidity or credit risk
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Remembering David Lean’s Brief Encounter, its haunting music and portrayal of illicit, impassioned love
The author of The Pull of the Stars, a novel based on the Spanish flu, on the perpetual lure of history and ...
As her political secretary, Ahmed Patel turned Sonia Gandhi into a powerful and confident leader who could ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...