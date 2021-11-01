Shipping Corporation Q2 net up at ₹243 crore

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹243.01 crores during the July-September quarter from ₹141.89 crores a year earlier.

The revenue from operations of the state-run ocean carrier rose to ₹1,221.31 crore in the second quarter from ₹843.21 crores during the same period last year, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.