Shipping Minister opens new facilities at Cochin Port

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Cabinet Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways inaugurated the new Radars and Vessel Traffic Management System of Cochin Port Trust on Monday.

The VTMS (Vessel Traffic Management System) commissioned in Cochin Port in 2009 has been upgraded with a state-of-the-art system consisting of two new radars, a AIS Base station, three VHF Radios and associated software and hardware installed at the cost of ₹5.8 core. The Vessel Traffic Management System is an essential tool for enhancing safety of navigation in the port by monitoring and regulating the shipping movements. Apart from maritime safety, the system also improves the security of the port waters by detecting and tracking all crafts moving in the port.

During the tug ride, the Minister also inspected the port infrastructure and project sites including oil terminals, ICTT Vallarpadam, Multi-User Liquid Terminal, LNG Terminal and SCB re-construction project in the Cochin harbour.

Cochin Shipyard

At a function in Cochin Shipyard, the Minister inaugurated the launching of five vessels at comprising three Floating Border Out-Posts (FBOP) for the Border Security Force and two Fully Electric Autonomous Ferries for ASKO Maritime AS, Norway, which are amongst the world’s first Autonomous Ferries.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Union Government is extending all support to CSL in its geographical expansion and capacity enhancement endeavour. Through the Maritime India Vision 2030, the Government aims to make India a sought after destination for shipbuilding and ship repair. CSL is a major partner in this endeavour, he said.

The Minister also inaugurated SMRITHI- a new model room to foster an understanding of its history and relevance to India’s shipbuilding industry. The model room building portrays 50 years of CSL’s rich history. Smrithi exhibits the major vessels built by CSL over the past five decades. The country’s first-ever Indigenous Aircraft Carrier to autonomous vessels and ferries for the local conveyance are displayed here. At present, 14 ship models are displayed here with a scope to increase the number.