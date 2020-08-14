Shipping Ministry slashes port charges for cruises

Ministry of Shipping has rationalised tariff rates for cruise vessels, a move which will slash the port charges making it cheaper for cruise vessels.

“The net effect of the rate relaxation would be an immediate reduction in port charges ranging from 60 to 70 per cent, which will give substantial relief to the cruise industry in India, in line with the government policy to support the economy in Covid-19 pandemic situation,” stated a release. Also, ports will not charge any other rate like berth hire, port dues, pilotage, passenger fee, among others.

Further rebates have been introduced for cruise ships based on calls per year. Those making 1-50 calls a year will get 10 per cent rebate, 51-100 calls per year will get 20 per cent rebate, and above 100 calls per year will get 30 per cent rebate.

The rationalised tariff shall be immediately effective for a period of one year, stated a release. To provide support to the cruise shipping business, which has been very adversely affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the right policy environment and infrastructure for the growth of cruise shipping and tourism will be provided.

This rationalisation would also help to ensure that cruise calls at Indian Ports do not dry up completely. “It will be big support for cruise tourism in India, which has suffered tremendously due to the adverse economic impacts of Covid-19 pandemic. It will provide the opportunity to earn a huge amount of foreign exchange and generate sizeable direct and indirect onshore employment in the cruise tourism sector of India,” stated the Ministry.

Due to policy support by the Shipping Ministry since 2014, the number of calls made by cruise ships in India has increased from 128 in 2015-16 to 593 in 2019-20. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Shipping said the move would put India on the map of the global cruise market, both for the ocean and river cruises.