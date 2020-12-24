Shipping Ministry to develop affordable, product-specific warehouses at ports

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) intends to create product-specific warehouses at various ports, multi-modal logistics parks near port area and alongside the national waterways, said a release.

These will be on pay-and-use model allowing smaller users to use facilities at low-cost, according to the MoPSW Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya.

The product-specific warehouses will be cement silos, liquid tanks, chemicals tanks, cold/refrigerated storage, electronics product storage, pharmaceutical storage, auto spares parts and components storage or any other suggested products, it added.

While the big players have their own warehouses and storage spaces, the smaller ones find it difficult to get their products-specific storage silos at various locations, the statement added.

The development of world-class warehousing spaces will give a big push, especially to such small logistics players for their ‘Ease of Doing Business’ with better planning and inventory management.

The small players will have the option of paying nominal fees to make use of the infrastructure. At present, quite often, their loaded trucks keep waiting to find appropriate storage near ports. In turn, it will reduce the losses compared to the traditional warehousing and provide more robust and cost-effective supply chain, the release added.

The Ministry is ascertaining the interest of the various Indian companies/developers engaged in the business of logistics operations to get the support required by them for viability of the projects under PPP model.

The Ministry hopes that various permissions/approvals from regulatory and statutory Government authorities are facilitated expeditiously through Sagarmala Development Company Ltd. If needed, the Ministry will facilitate equity in the projects in SPV framework to smoothly implement the world-class infrastructure projects.