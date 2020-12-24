Shipping Ministry to develop affordable, product-specific warehouses at ports

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) intends to create product-specific warehouses at various ports, multi-modal logistics parks near port area and alongside the national waterways, said a release.
These will be on pay-and-use model allowing smaller users to use facilities at low-cost, according to the MoPSW Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya.
The product-specific warehouses will be cement silos, liquid tanks, chemicals tanks, cold/refrigerated storage, electronics product storage, pharmaceutical storage, auto spares parts and components storage or any other suggested products, it added.
While the big players have their own warehouses and storage spaces, the smaller ones find it difficult to get their products-specific storage silos at various locations, the statement added.
The development of world-class warehousing spaces will give a big push, especially to such small logistics players for their ‘Ease of Doing Business’ with better planning and inventory management.
The small players will have the option of paying nominal fees to make use of the infrastructure. At present, quite often, their loaded trucks keep waiting to find appropriate storage near ports. In turn, it will reduce the losses compared to the traditional warehousing and provide more robust and cost-effective supply chain, the release added.
The Ministry is ascertaining the interest of the various Indian companies/developers engaged in the business of logistics operations to get the support required by them for viability of the projects under PPP model.
The Ministry hopes that various permissions/approvals from regulatory and statutory Government authorities are facilitated expeditiously through Sagarmala Development Company Ltd. If needed, the Ministry will facilitate equity in the projects in SPV framework to smoothly implement the world-class infrastructure projects.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
It’s not so simple
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Wait for stability in financials before taking exposure to the stock
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
The Swedish Christmas spread comes with its share of stories and quirks. Here’s a slice
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...