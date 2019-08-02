Shipping, Tourism Ministry to set up committee to promote coastal tourism

To explore the opportunities in Coastal Tourism, the Shipping and Tourism Ministry may soon set up a committee thatwill think of strategies to promote cruises, sea sports and a light house viewing galleryamong others.

The Minister of State for Shipping and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Minister of State for Tourism & Culture, Prahlad Singh Patel, discussed the immense potential for in a recent meeting maritime tourism in the country, said a release.

One of the many ideas was that every coastal area can create a calendar of events to engage tourists. This would include activities like beach volleyball, sand art, food festivals, dances of the fishing community, and the likes.

The Shipping Ministry is promoting tourism in maritime states under the Sagarmala Programme, which is being done alongwith with the Ministry of Tourism and Tourism Development Departments of maritime state governments.

“In the coming years, coastal and maritime tourism will be a source for growth and job creation in the coastal states of India,” it added.