Logistics provider Shreeji Translogistics Limited (STL) said it had secured alloy and stainless-steel product maker Welspun Speciality Solutions Ltd. (WSSL) Alloy Steel Ltd. as a client.

The addition of WSSL Alloy Steel as a client “solidifies STL’s standing as a leading player in the industry, and will help strengthen its market presence even further”, the company said in a regulatory filing. It added that it would continue to invest in new technologies and solutions to maintain its agility.

In an exchange filing, Shreeji said the order would “strengthen STL’s position in the logistics service industry” and would further aid in expanding its service offerings to newer clients and locations. Shreeji anticipates that “this collaboration may result in better yields”.

Incorporated in 1984, headquartered in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, STL offers a range of logistical requirements, including freight management, logistics solutions, and warehousing services. Its services include full truck load transport services, parcel and part truck load services/less than truck load (LTL), import-export services and bonded trucking services.

The company operates different types of trucks based on design and size along with varying capacities. Its container trucks are used for transportation of parcels, white goods, and consumer packaged goods. The company’s platform trucks are mainly used for import-export containers and transportation of heavy-duty goods like automotive parts and machineries. It owns and operates a fleet of around 300 owned trucks and more than 4,500 outsourced trucks.