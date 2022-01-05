Shriram Transport Finance upsizes GMTN programme by $500 million

Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) Ltd has upsized its existing Global Medium Term Note (GMTN) programme from $3 billion to $3.50 billion.

The GMTN programme is for issuance of bonds/notes in international markets by way of public/private issue, subject to market conditions, STFC said in a regulatory filing.

“Appropriate intimations will be made to the stock exchanges as and when the company issues bonds/notes under the upsized GMTN programme,” according to the filing.