Logistics

Shriram Transport Finance upsizes GMTN programme by $500 million

Mumbai | Updated on January 05, 2022

The GMTN programme is for issuance of bonds/notes in international markets

Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) Ltd has upsized its existing Global Medium Term Note (GMTN) programme from $3 billion to $3.50 billion.

The GMTN programme is for issuance of bonds/notes in international markets by way of public/private issue, subject to market conditions, STFC said in a regulatory filing.

“Appropriate intimations will be made to the stock exchanges as and when the company issues bonds/notes under the upsized GMTN programme,” according to the filing.

Published on January 05, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like