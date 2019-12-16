Singapore Airlines to operate Boeing 787-10 to Chennai

Singapore Airlines will introduce the Boeing 787-10 on the Chennai-Singapore sector, replacing the Airbus A330-300 aircraft from May 2020. It will be the first international carrier to operate this new-generation aircraft type to Chennai.

The inaugural service, SQ529, will depart from Chennai International Airport at 2315 hrs on May 20, 2020, a press release from the airline said.

With the introduction of the new aircraft, Singapore Airlines will increase its frequency out of Chennai to 13 flights a week from the previous 10. Combined with its subsidiary, SilkAir, this number will progressively increase to 17 flights a week by June 1, 2020.

The 787-10s are configured with 337 seats in two classes, featuring 36 Business Class and 301 Economy Class seats. SIA invested $350 million on the introduction of the new regional cabin products on an initial 20 787-10s. The cabin products feature fully-flat beds and direct aisle access for all Business Class customers, ergonomically designed contour backrests, with six-way adjustable headrests in Economy Class, and a personalised in-flight entertainment experience for all customers through myKrisWorld, the release said.