Singapore airlines to reduce capacity by 96%

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 23, 2020 Published on March 23, 2020

Singapore Airlines on Monday said that it will reduce its capacity by 96 per cent.

The airline in a statement said, "Singapore Airlines will be cutting 96 per cent of the capacity that had been originally scheduled up to end-April, given the further tightening of border controls around the world over the last week to stem the Covid-19 outbreak."

This cut could also impact Singaporean Changi airport drastically because it is SIA's hub airport.

