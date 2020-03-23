Singapore airlines to reduce capacity by 96%

Singapore Airlines on Monday said that it will reduce its capacity by 96 per cent.

The airline in a statement said, "Singapore Airlines will be cutting 96 per cent of the capacity that had been originally scheduled up to end-April, given the further tightening of border controls around the world over the last week to stem the Covid-19 outbreak."

This cut could also impact Singaporean Changi airport drastically because it is SIA's hub airport.