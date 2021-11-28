Singapore Airlines to resume operations from Kochi on November 30

Singapore Airlines has announced the resumption of passenger flights from Kochi from November 30.

The airline will operate three flights weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. On these days, the flight will arrive in Kochi at 2215 and depart at 2305.

CIAL Managing Director, S.Suhas, said the board has taken proactive steps to re-establish air connectivity to Kochi from all international travel hubs. “We are happy to have Singapore Airlines here after a 20-month-long hiatus. With the resumption of flights from Kochi, passengers can finally reunite with their friends and family in Singapore”.

Passengers arriving from Singapore will have to take the RT PCR test at Kochi airport and undergo a seven-day home quarantine. On the eighth day of arrival, they will have to take one more test and continue quarantine for one more week if found positive.

CIAL now handles 185 weekly departures to West Asia. The airport operator also facilitates flights to the UK, Sri Lanka and Male.

CIAL hopes international flight operations from Kochi will return to normal by the year-end, Suhas added.