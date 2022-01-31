Sixteen new airports in central India under PM Gati Shakti

Sixteen new airports will be built across five states of central India namely, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh, the Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, said on Monday.

Speaking at the PM-Gati Shakti Conference (Virtual) for the Central Zone, the minister said, one airport is scheduled at one each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two in Maharashtra, three in Chhattisgarh and nine in Uttar Pradesh.

Some of the names announced include Rewa (Madhya Pradesh), Ambikapur, Bilaspur and Jagdalpur (all Chhattisgarh).

“The PM- Gati Shakti which will cost Rs 100 lakh crore, is indeed a campaign to transform India into a global superpower. The scheme envisages multi-modal connectivity, economic zones, industrial zones, agriculture zones, cargo zones, and smart cities, which will boost production, transport, demand and employment in the country,” he said.