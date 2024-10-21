Skye Air, the drone logistics company, is intensifying its footprint by expanding its quick-commerce collaborations to six additional cities, including Noida, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and further expanding in Gurgaon within the next 12 to 18 months. Currently, the company conducts drone deliveries for two major brands in Gurgaon and plans to partner with more quick-commerce and e-commerce players in these new markets.

The firm focuses on delivering consignments within 10 minutes for quick-commerce clients and within four hours for e-commerce clients.

In 2023, Skye expanded its operations beyond the healthcare vertical to enter quick commerce, starting in Gurgaon and concentrating on enhancing its presence in existing areas. “We currently serve around 30 pin codes in Gurgaon and are focused on increasing our penetration. To accelerate this, we plan to add more brands to strengthen our presence,” said Ankit Kumar, CEO, Skye Air.

Furthermore, the start-up has completed 100,000 deliveries as of September 2024 and aims to triple this number by December, with a target of achieving 900,000 shipments per month by March 2025.

E-Commerce logistics

Alongside quick commerce, Skye Air has been enhancing its e-commerce logistics services and has partnered with 10 brands, including Shiprocket, BlueDart, DTDC, and EcomExpress. Currently, the company caters to nearly 200 societies and operates 70 Skye Pods in Gurgaon, which serve as the ground infrastructure in these communities.

To support its expansion plans, Skye Air will be adding 150 new drones within the next 18-20 months, increasing from its current fleet of 25 to 30 drones.

Founded in 2020, Skye Air has launched its drone delivery services by partnering with healthcare organisations, including AIIMS and other regional institutions. The company has established its presence in the health vertical across 10 locations in India, including Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Jodhpur, Deogarh, and Patna.