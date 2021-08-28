SkyGourmet drags SpiceJet to NCLT to recover dues

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Flight catering company, SkyGourmet, has dragged SpiceJet to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover dues of over Rs 1.3 crore.
According to two people in the know, SkyGourmet and SpiceJet have had multiple correspondences in the past year or so. However, when the former did not get a resolution over the unpaid dues, it decided to take the company to the NCLT.
It has filed an application under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Section 9 allows a company’s operational creditor to seek remedy and recover dues. An operational creditor provides services to a company. The matter is now listed before the Delhi bench of the NCLT.
SkyGourmet did not respond to a query from BusinessLine. SpiceJet said: "We are having a running relationship with them and the matter is being settled out of court."
BusinessLine had reported that SpiceJet has been facing a major cash crunch and has been getting notices from authorities such as the Airports Authority of India and GST, among others. In Q1 of FY22, SpiceJet reported a net loss of over Rs 729 crore.
On the other hand, due to the sudden closure of Jet Airways in 2019, and the Covid-19 pandemic, SkyGourmet, too, has been facing a downturn. As of October 2020, it had admitted claims to the tune of Rs 37.69 crore for Jet Airways as an operational creditor .
SkyGourmet recently shut shop at Mumbai and Delhi airports. The company is a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Gate Group. However, according to Gate Group’s 2020 annual report, it seems to have “sold its Indian subsidiary, Sky Gourmet, on March 31, 2020.
