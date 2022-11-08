Kolkata, November 8

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) is expecting to complete the trial runs between Mongla and Tamabil, Tamabil-Chittagong, Chittagong-Sheola and from Mongla to Bibirbazar by December this year.

India has been exploring new routes for shipment of cargo to the northeastern states using Bangladesh’s ports as trans-shipment hubs. Use of Chattogram and Mongla Ports in Bangladesh for movement of goods to and from north-eastern region is a significant step in the direction under the Act East policy.

For India, in particular, transit and transhipment across Bangladesh is important, as it is expected to boost the economy of the northeastern region.

Mongla and Chattogram (Chittagong) would essentially act as possible transit hubs and goods can be shipped from SMP Kolkata to these two ports and from there, they can be shipped via road to the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.

According to Samrat Rahi, IRS, Deputy Chairman, SMP, Kolkata, the four trial runs were divided into two parts. The first trials from Mongla to Tamabil and Mongla to Bibirbazar were carried out with Maersk Line India Pvt Ltd. and remaining two trial runs from Chittagong to Sheola and Tamabil to Chittagong were carried out with CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd. as partner.

Ensuring connectivity

Ensuring development in connectivity is imperative for transforming India’s eastern and north-eastern states and to operationalize the ACMP for movement of goods it is important for SMP Kolkata to complete the trial runs.

“The trial movement of Indian cargo, originating from West Bengal, via Chattogram and Mongla Port with final destinations to Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya are successfully carried out and cargo is delivered to the customers in North-East India. The return movement from Tamabil to Chittagong is being completed today well ahead of the set timeline,” Rahi told newspersons here on Monday.