Some SpiceJet and IndiGo flights to shift to Delhi’s T3 terminal from Sept 5

From September 5, SpiceJet flights from Kochi, Goa, Pune, Gorakhpur and eight other cities will arrive and depart from Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport as also IndiGo’s flights operating under the 5000 series, the airport operator said in a statement.

Flight operations of IndiGo and SpiceJet at T1 will not be affected by this move. At the moment, SpiceJet and IndiGo’s 5000 series flights operate from Terminal 2.

The shifting of SpiceJet and some IndiGo flights to Terminal 3 is to enhance infrastructure at T2 to handle rising passenger traffic. Post completion of the work, the terminal will be able to handle 18 million passengers per annum, up from the current 15 million. According to the airport operator, the shifting of flights to T3 will reduce passenger load at T2 by 27 per cent.

At present GoAir operates fully from T2 while SpiceJet and IndiGo use it partly for the domestic flights. Air India, Vistara and Air Asia India operate completely out of T3