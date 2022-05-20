Some SpiceJet flights stopped at Delhi airport over non-payment of dues to AAI; airlines says issue resolved

Several SpiceJet aircraft were stopped from operating by the Delhi Air Traffic Control on Friday morning, after the airline failed to make requisite daily payments to the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The airline, on its part, has blamed a technical glitch in the software that it uses for auto-payment of dues, while adding that the issue has been resolved.

Most of the airline’s morning flights were delayed by almost 90 minutes, say sources.

According to Civil Aviation Ministry officials, the ATC at Delhi refused to give clearance to SpiceJet’s aircraft since payment was not made.

The AAI had put SpiceJet on “cash and carry” mode since 2020, because of the airline’s inability to clear airport dues.

According to a SpiceJet spokesperson, the issue arose because of software glitch – in SAP – through which the daily payments are made.

“Due to a technical glitch in SAP, the automatic daily payment could not be processed. The same is being made manually to AAI which has been apprised of the issue. SpiceJet’s flight operations are now continuing normally,” the company spokesperson said.

Sources say, SpiceJet has managed to clear off part of its dues to the AAI.