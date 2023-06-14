The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, held a meeting with senior officials of the Centre and the Gujarat government to review the preparedness for cyclone Biparjoy.

The “very severe cyclonic storm” is likely to cross Gujarat coast tomorrow.

“People residing in the coastal areas are being evacuated. We have also reviewed the preparedness to ensure safety of large ships in the affected areas,” Sonowal said.

Around 3,000 people, living in the port area and other low lying areas around it, have already been evacuated and shifted to relief shelters. The rest shelters, with a capacity to accommodate 5,000 to 6,000 persons, have been set up at Gopalpuri colony.

The officials who attended the meeting included Kandla Port Authority, Director General of Shipping, Mercantile Marine Department; senior officials of the Gujarat state government along with the Chief Secretary; Chairman of the Deen Dayal Port Authority along with their disaster management team.

According to a statement by the Ministry, the Kandla Port authority has set up three control rooms, and these have been working round the clock since June 11.

The inward movement of vessels, and those anchored vessels have already sailed out of Gulf of Kachchh.

Evacuation of the remaining vessels from the berths have also been completed. All moving cranes have been secured after evacuation of vessels at berth. High Masts Lighting Towers have been lowered down in alternate manner.

Steel Floating Dry Dock has been secured and operations inside have been suspended.

All Port Crafts and other crafts at Kandla and Vadinar harbour have been secured/kept in standby with short notice.

