South Central Railway completes prototype isolation cabins

The Carriage Workshop here of the South Central Railway has prepared prototype isolation cabins as part of tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Railways Ministry had advised that coaches be converted into quarantine/isolation wards Ccoaches so as to augment the preparedness, if required.

To start with, the Railway Board advised to utilise only non-AC sleeper class Coaches for the same.

As per the instructions of Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway, the Carriage Workshop at Lallaguda has modified two cabins in a non-AC sleeper class coach to prototype isolation cabins.

Generally, each sleeper class coach will have nine cabins. In each cabin, there are six berths inside and two berths on the side. One coach will have 72 berths.

Out of the nine cabins of a coach, only two have been modified as a prototype, retaining only the two lower berths in these cabins.

These facilities are in addition to he quarantine/isolation beds provided by the railway zone at railway hospitals, health units and training institutes spread across 30 locations over the South Central Railway zone, accommodating more than 1,000 beds.