South Central Railway converts 486 coaches as Covid-19 isolation coaches

As per the instruction of the Railways Ministry, the Zonal Railways of India Railways to convert around 5,000 non-AC passenger carrying coaches in to isolation wards, as a contingency to aid in the endeavour to control the spread of the virus, the task has been completed.

Of the 5,000 non-AC coaches planned for conversion over Indian Railways as quarantine facilities, the South Central Railway has converted the 486 coaches, thereby meeting the Railway Board target set for the zone.

The Secunderabad Division converted 120 coaches, Hyderabad 40 coaches, Vijayawada 50, Guntakal 61, Nanded 30, Guntur 25, Lallaguda Workshop 76 and Tirupati workshop 84 coaches.

To meet the stiff deadline set by the Railways, Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR, chalked out an action plan which was executed by the zone. The essential material were procured from the Lallaguda and Tiruapati workshops under centralised requirement and conversion of coaches handled across all the six divisions and two workshops of Zone.

In a short span of time, South Central Railway has converted all of the targeted 486 coaches as isolation wards by optimally utilising the available resources and manpower during the crisis time. Each isolation coach will have eight coupes for Covid-19 patients and one coupe for medical staff.

The coaches have been modified to have one bathroom, three toilets, curtains in between the coupes and all the necessary electrical and medical equipment, as per the advisory issued by Railway Board.