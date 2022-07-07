Southern Railway attains originating freight earnings of ₹922 cr in Q1

Southern Railway (SR) clocked originating freight earnings of ₹922 crore with the commodities volume of 9.98 million tonnes (mt) in the Q1FY23. The earnings of ₹922 crore exceeded the board target for Q1 by 21 per cent.

At 9.98 MT, the originating freight loading registered during the first quarter exceeded the Railway Board’s target by 17 per cent.

This growth in freight loading was fuelled by incremental loading of 0.83 mt in coal followed by 0.42 mt in POL; 0.35 mt in cement & clinker; 0.39 mt in food grains and 0.63 mt in other goods, says a release from SR.

Supply of coal

The loading of coal to power houses (both domestic and imported) increased by more than 0.46 mt in the first quarter with a growth of 18 per cent as against the corresponding quarter in the last FY. With these efforts, the trend of reducing coal stocks at power houses has been reversed and have started improving..

In June 2022, Southern Railway loaded 21 Rakes of TAFE tractors from Vadipatti of Madurai division to Punjab and Rajasthan. This was the highest loading of TAFE tractors from Vadipatti station, the release said.