Southern Railway bouncing back from the effect of Covid pandemic, says GM

Southern Railway (SR) is gradually bouncing back from the effect of Covid pandemic with 93 per cent of SR-owned mail/express trains having restarted. Further, 121 out of 306 passenger trains operated by SR are also restored and run as express specials. SR maintained punctuality at 95.6 per cent. Twelve pairs of mail/express trains have been provided with LHB rake during the current year.

The sustained efforts of SR’s Business Development Unit teams ensured a loading of 1.4 million tonnes with a revenue earnings of ₹125 crores during April to December 2021.

As a further impetus to freight, customers contracts have been awarded in five locations for development of good sheds under private investment, said SR’s General Manager John Thomas, whose speech was read at the Republic Day programme by Additional General Manager BG Mallya.

Improvement in mobility and connectivity through Infrastructure development is vital to Railways.

SR has achieved this through completion of important projects like Tambaram-Chengalpattu third line and gauge conversion work in Madurai to Theni. Further 183 km of doubling works were completed on SR last year.

To meet the Indian Railways’ goal of 100 per cent electrification by 2023, SR completed electrification of 352 track km of new lines, which includes important sections like Pollachi- Podanur and Madurai – Manamadurai.

Further electrification of 112 track km has been completed under doubling/quadrupling, he said.

On safety and security, Thomas said that there was no major accident, casualty or injury last year. Complete track renewal (CTR) of 182 km along with deep screening 788 track km was completed up to December.

Energy conservation

On energy conservation, during the current financial year (up to December) SR has installed 65 kWp solar power plants and generated wind energy to the tune of 76.60 million units.

Dr MGR Chennai Central became the first railway station in the zone to meet 100 per cent of its daytime energy needs by installing 1.5 MWp Solar panels on the platform shelters.

Introduction of dual mode shunting locomotive (PASUMAI series) has eliminated the need for diesel shunting loco and has resulted in annual saving of ₹3.66 crores. At present, 7 numbers of dual mode locos are being utilised in SR, he said.