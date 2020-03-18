Southern Railway cancels trains; hikes platform ticket prices

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
Southern Railway (SR) has cancelled 12 regular trains and 18 special trains due to low occupancy and ‘commercial demand’ due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The number of cancellations vary for each train and number of trips, says a press release.
“There has been a sharp fall in the number of passengers travelling by train, and this trend is likely to continue for the next few days,” said a senior Southern Railway officer. “We don’t have a choice but to cancel the trains,” he added.
The cancellations could lead to a mad rush to long-distance buses.
Meanwhile, to reduce the number of people who come to receive or see off the travellers in stations, the Chennai division of the SR on Tuesday increased the rate of platform tickets at Dr MGR Chennai Central; Chennai Egmore and Tambaram Railway stations by five times to ₹50 with immediate effect. The hiked price, which will be valid till March 31, was based on various advisories issued by the Centre to avoid non-essential travel and mass gathering, says a press release.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...