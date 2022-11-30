Southern Railway is fast-tracking measures to increase the maximum permissible speed of trains on key routes in Kerala. As part of this effort it is strengthening track, traction and signalling systems.

In order to enhance the speed from 110 kmph to 130 kmph on the Podanur-Shoranur-Mangaluru section, work on the Shoranur–Mangaluru section (306.57 km) is in progress and is targeted for completion by March 2025. Similarly, work on the Podanur–Shoranur section (92.75 km) is expected to be completed by March 2026.

Further, it is proposed to enhance the sectional speed between Thiruvananthapuram–Kayankulam (from 100 kmph to 110 kmph), Kayankulam–Thuravoor (from 90 kmph to 110 kmph), Thuravoor–Ernakulam (from 80 kmph to 110 kmph) and Ernakulam–Shoranur (from 80 kmph to 90 kmph) in the first phase, followed by 130 kmph/160kmph in subsequent phases.

Speed enhancement works have been taken up to increase the sectional speed on the Thiruvananthapuram–Ernakulam section via Alappuzha on the Ernakulam–Shoranur section, and the Podanur-Shoranur-Mangaluru sections.

A feasibility study is being undertaken to increase the maximum permissible speed to 130/160 kmph along the entire length of the Thiruvananthapuram–Mangaluru line, via both Alappuzha and Kottayam, the release added.

Once the speed enhancement works are completed, the travel time for passengers will be greatly reduced, a press release said.

The speed enhancement work involves upgradation of the entire infrastructure including complete track renewal, replacing tracks with 60 kg rails wherever required; strengthening of bridges; easing of curves wherever feasible; barricading or construction of walls at locations where there is heavy trespassing; improving the signalling system by providing automatic signalling /double distancing signal; improving OHE infrastructure; and removal of infringements to enhance the speed.

