Southern Railway (Chennai Division) handles highest ever rakes in November

The Chennai Division of the Southern Railway loaded 59 rakes from Melpakkam and Walajabad automobile goods shed during November. This was the highest ever in the monthly performance in both the number of rakes handled and revenue earned throughout this financial year.

Out of the 59 rakes, 23 were from Walajabad and 36 from Melpakkam automobile goods shed, carrying a total of 12,158 cars. Comparatively, in November 2019, the division operated 44 rakes, in which 22 rakes were operated from Melpakkam and 22 from Walajabad automobile goods sheds carrying 8,350 cars to various parts of the country.

When compared with the previous year, revenue from automobile traffic increased from Rs.10.45 crore to Rs.14.49 crore witnessing an increase of 39 per cent .

The loading of cars has doubled after introduction of Bogie Covered Auto rake Double Decker Wagon (BCACBM) rakes in the freight business. The new BCACBM rakes can carry nearly 270-282 cars whereas the Newly Modified Goods rakes can carry only about 120 cars, says a press release from Southern Railway.