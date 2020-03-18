Southern Railway curtails services

With a sharp fall in the number of passengers travelling by train due to the coronavirus outbreak, Southern Railway has cancelled 10 trains based on low occupancy and 'commercial demand'. The services that have been cancelled are:



* Train No. 22205 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Madurai AC Duronto Bi-Weekly Expresses on 23rd, 25th and 30th March (3 trips) cancelled.

* Train No. 22206 Madurai - Dr.MGR Chennai Central AC Duronto Bi-Weekly Expresses on 24th, 26th and 31st March (3 trips) cancelled.

* Train No. 22207 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram AC Bi-Weekly Expresses on 20th, 24th, 27th and 31st March (4 trips) cancelled.

* Train No. 22208 Thiruvananthapuram - Dr. MGR Chennai Central AC Bi-Weekly Expresses on 22nd, 25th & 29th March, 1st April (4 trips) cancelled.

* Train No. 22636 Mangalore Central – Madgoan Intercity Express cancelled from 19.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 (13 trips)

* Train No. 22635 Madgoan - Mangalore Central Intercity Express cancelled from 19.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 (13 trips).

* Train No. 06059 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Secunderabad Bi-Weekly Special Trains on 20th and 22nd March (2 trips) cancelled.

* Train No. 06060 Secunderabad - Dr.MGR Chennai Central Bi-Weekly Special Trains on 21st and 23rd March (2 trips) cancelled.

* Train No. 06015 Ernakulam Jn – Velankanni Weekly Special Train on 21.03.2020 (1 trip) cancelled.

* Train No. 06016 Velankanni - Ernakulam Jn Weekly Special Train on 22.03.2020 (1 trip) icancelled.



South-Eastern Railway has cancelled the following train services due to poor occupancy.



* Train No. 82841 Santragachi – Dr MGR Chennai Central Suvidha Weekly Special journeys commencing on 20th and 27th March (2 trips) cancelled.

* Train No. 02842 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Santragachi Special fare special Weekly journeys commencing on 21st and 28th March (2 trips) cancelled.



Southern Railway on Tuesday said in order to reduce the number of non-travellers at stations, Chennai division had increased the price of platform tickets at Dr MGR Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, and Tambaram Railway Stations to Rs 50 from the existing Rs 10 with immediate effect and valid till March 31, 2020.



This was based on advisories issued by the Centre to avoid non-essential travel and mass gathering.