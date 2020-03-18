Southern Railway curtails services

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
With a sharp fall in the number of passengers travelling by train due to the coronavirus outbreak, Southern Railway has cancelled 10 trains based on low occupancy and 'commercial demand'. The services that have been cancelled are:
* Train No. 22205 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Madurai AC Duronto Bi-Weekly Expresses on 23rd, 25th and 30th March (3 trips) cancelled.
* Train No. 22206 Madurai - Dr.MGR Chennai Central AC Duronto Bi-Weekly Expresses on 24th, 26th and 31st March (3 trips) cancelled.
* Train No. 22207 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram AC Bi-Weekly Expresses on 20th, 24th, 27th and 31st March (4 trips) cancelled.
* Train No. 22208 Thiruvananthapuram - Dr. MGR Chennai Central AC Bi-Weekly Expresses on 22nd, 25th & 29th March, 1st April (4 trips) cancelled.
* Train No. 22636 Mangalore Central – Madgoan Intercity Express cancelled from 19.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 (13 trips)
* Train No. 22635 Madgoan - Mangalore Central Intercity Express cancelled from 19.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 (13 trips).
* Train No. 06059 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Secunderabad Bi-Weekly Special Trains on 20th and 22nd March (2 trips) cancelled.
* Train No. 06060 Secunderabad - Dr.MGR Chennai Central Bi-Weekly Special Trains on 21st and 23rd March (2 trips) cancelled.
* Train No. 06015 Ernakulam Jn – Velankanni Weekly Special Train on 21.03.2020 (1 trip) cancelled.
* Train No. 06016 Velankanni - Ernakulam Jn Weekly Special Train on 22.03.2020 (1 trip) icancelled.
South-Eastern Railway has cancelled the following train services due to poor occupancy.
* Train No. 82841 Santragachi – Dr MGR Chennai Central Suvidha Weekly Special journeys commencing on 20th and 27th March (2 trips) cancelled.
* Train No. 02842 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Santragachi Special fare special Weekly journeys commencing on 21st and 28th March (2 trips) cancelled.
Southern Railway on Tuesday said in order to reduce the number of non-travellers at stations, Chennai division had increased the price of platform tickets at Dr MGR Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, and Tambaram Railway Stations to Rs 50 from the existing Rs 10 with immediate effect and valid till March 31, 2020.
This was based on advisories issued by the Centre to avoid non-essential travel and mass gathering.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
The March futures contract of Lead mini on the MCX has been oscillating in a sideways trend between ₹139.5 and ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...