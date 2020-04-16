Southern Railway earns ₹1.18 cr from special parcel service in 15 days

﻿

Southern Railway has earned ₹1.18 crore in 15 days by running special parcel trains during the lockdown period. A total of 2,150 tonnes of commodities, including medicines, medical equipment, food products, masks and hand sanitisers were transported from April 1 to 15, an SR press release said.

SR identified major routes for running timetabled Parcel Cargo Express trains. At present, daily services of Parcel Specials on round trip basis are run in these sectors: Dr MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore – Dr.MGR Chennai Central; Thiruvananthapuram – Kozhikode – Thiruvananthapuram; Chennai Egmore – Nagercoil – Chennai Egmore; Dr MGR Chennai Central – New Delhi – Dr MGR Chennai Central; and Mumbai – Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mumbai.

Besides the above, Yeswantpur – Howrah – Yeswanthpur Parcel Cargo Express train (daily services) pass through Dr MGR Chennai Central and it is open for parcel loading and unloading, the release said.

The cargo includes cotton seeds transported from Salem to Bhatinda (Punjab) (two trips) and Salem to Hissar in Haryana (two trips) for agricultural purposes.

All the daily parcel train services have been extended up to May 3, the release said.