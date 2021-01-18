Southern Railway flags off cargo parcel train between Royapuram and Patel Nagar

The Chennai Division of Southern Railway (SR) on Sunday flagged off its first leased Parcel Express Cargo Extension (PECE) train between Royapuram in North Chennai and Patel Nagar in Delhi.

The division has awarded a contract to operate the leased PECE train - No. 00653/ 00654 - on a weekly basis to Khanna Logistics for six years. With this contract, the division will garner a revenue of ₹22 lakh per round trip, says a press release from SR.

The PCET will leave Royapuram every Sunday at 20.30 hr with intermediate loading/unloading stoppages at Gudur, Bhopal, Nagpur, Agra cantonment and reach Patel Nagar every Tuesday at 14.45 hr. In the return direction, the train will leave Patel Nagar every Wednesday at 18.00 hrs and reach Royapuram at 12.30 hrs on every Friday with intermediate loading/unloading stoppages at Agra Cantonment, Bhopal, Nagpur, Vijayawada and Gudur.

With one trip per week, revenue of ₹13 crore are expected in the first year and a minimum of ₹99-crore revenue expected in the entire contract period, the release said.