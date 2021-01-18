Southern Railway flags off cargo parcel train between Royapuram and Patel Nagar

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Chennai Division of Southern Railway (SR) on Sunday flagged off its first leased Parcel Express Cargo Extension (PECE) train between Royapuram in North Chennai and Patel Nagar in Delhi.
The division has awarded a contract to operate the leased PECE train - No. 00653/ 00654 - on a weekly basis to Khanna Logistics for six years. With this contract, the division will garner a revenue of ₹22 lakh per round trip, says a press release from SR.
The PCET will leave Royapuram every Sunday at 20.30 hr with intermediate loading/unloading stoppages at Gudur, Bhopal, Nagpur, Agra cantonment and reach Patel Nagar every Tuesday at 14.45 hr. In the return direction, the train will leave Patel Nagar every Wednesday at 18.00 hrs and reach Royapuram at 12.30 hrs on every Friday with intermediate loading/unloading stoppages at Agra Cantonment, Bhopal, Nagpur, Vijayawada and Gudur.
Also read: PM Modi inaugurates Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kevadiya Superfast train
With one trip per week, revenue of ₹13 crore are expected in the first year and a minimum of ₹99-crore revenue expected in the entire contract period, the release said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw selling interest on Friday and slumped; selling pressure could continue
Investors with a long-term horizon can consider this offer
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
With strokes of quirky humour, Partha Pratim Deb uses pulp, terracotta, glass and discarded cloth to create ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...