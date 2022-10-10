Southern Railway reported originating freight earnings of ₹1,766 crore with the volume of 19 million tonnes (mt) of commodities during the first half of current fiscal. The earnings exceeded the board target for the first half by 38 per cent and by 17 per cent when compared to that corresponding period last fiscal.

At 19 mt, the originating freight loading registered during April-September 2022 exceeded Railway Board’s target by 34.51 per cent and exceeded the corresponding figures of last fiscal by 34.92 per cent, says a release.

Highlights of September 2022

This growth in freight loading in September was fuelled by incremental loading of 0.25 mt in coal; 0.12 mt in foodgrain and 0.1 mt in POL over September 2021. The loading of coal, foodgrain and POL generated earnings of ₹130 crore; ₹15 crore and ₹30 crore respectively.

The revenue from coal loading increased by 21 per cent compared to September 2021. The earnings from foodgrain grew by 78 per cent when compared to September 2021.

