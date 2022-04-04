hamburger

Southern Railway registers 14% growth in originating freight in FY22

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: Apr 04, 2022

Originating freight revenue was 2 per cent higher than the Railway Board’s target

Southern Railway (SR) loaded 30.56 million tonnes (mt) of originating freight during 2021-22, a 14 per cent growth from last year’s 26.84 mt. The revenue generated from originating freight loading was ₹2,744 crore in 2021-22, a 27 per cent increase over the previous year’s ₹2,162 crore. Originating freight revenue was 2 per cent higher than the Railway Board’s target, said a press release from SR.

Some of the major cargoes handled during 2021-22 were coal, iron and steel, cement, fertiliser and petroleum.

SR loaded 13.5 mt coal in 3,305 rakes in 2021-22, an increase of 31 per cent over the previous year.

Due to increased demand from automobile customers from northern and north eastern destinations, automobile loading in 2021-22 rose 56 per cent to 774 rakes from 544 rakes in the previous year. Earnings from automobile loading increased by 44 per cent to ₹189.05 crores (₹134.63 crores)

Published on April 04, 2022
railway
