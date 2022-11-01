Southern Railway will run the 7th trip of Bharat Gaurav train between Kudal Nagar in Madurai and Amritsar and back. This will be operated by Travel Times India, a registered service provider.

Train No 06905 Kudal Nagar – Amritsar Bharat Gaurav train will start at 19.40 hrs from Kudal Nagar on November 3 and reach Amritsar at 06.00 hrs on November 11. In the return direction (Train No.06904), the train will start at 23.00 hrs from Amritsar on November 11 and reach Kudal Nagar at 02.30 hrs on November 16.

The train’s composition will be four AC 3-Tier coaches; six sleeper coaches; two pantry cars and two general second class & luggage-cum-brake vans

Southern Railway has registered a revenue of ₹6.3 crore (including GST) accrued from the six trips so far.

With the objective of showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places, Indian Railways introduced the Bharat Gaurav Trains scheme.

Bharat Gaurav scheme also aims to leverage the core strengths of the professionals of the tourism sector to run theme-based trains to tap the vast tourist potential of India. The first service of the theme-based Bharat Gaurav roundtrip train service from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi was operated on June 14, .2022, the release said.

