Southern Railway will operate Bharat Gaurav train tour from Madurai to Varanasi. On the return trip, the train will go up to Moula Ali in Hyderabad via Madurai.

Train No. 06905 will leave Madurai at 08.30 hrs on November 18 and reach Varanasi City at 19.00 hrs on November 22. In the return direction, Train No .06905 will leave Varanasi at 05.00 hrs on November 23 and reach Moula Ali at 22.30 hrs on November 28.

The train will have a total of 14 coaches consisting of four - AC 3-Tier coaches, six sleeper class coaches, two pantry cars, two general second class, and luggage-cum-brake vans, says a release.

Related Stories Masks no more compulsory during air travel The Ministry decision comes amid a drop in number of Covid-19 cases READ NOW