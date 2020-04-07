Southern Railway to run special parcel services to Delhi, Coimbatore and Nagercoil

﻿

In a bid to increase movement of parcels, the Southern Railway has converted the weekly running of parcel cargo express special between Chennai and New Delhi as a daily service. This will be effective on April 9, and booking of parcels are open, says a press release.

With a composition of five high capacity parcel vans and one luggage-cum-brake van, Train No 646 Chennai - New Delhi Parcel Cargo Express Special Train will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 18.00 hrs on and from April 9 to April 14.

The train will stop at Vijayawada (dep 01.05 hrs) Balharshah (09.30 hrs) Nagpur (13.15 hrs) Itarsi (18.35 hrs) Bhopal (20.15 hrs) Bina (22.20 hrs) Jhansi ( 01.00 hrs) Gwalior ( 03.15 hrs) Agra Cantt ( 05.50) and reach New Delhi at 09.30 hrs.

In the return direction, Train No 647 will leave New Delhi at 18.00 hrs on and from April 10 to 14 with stops at Agra (Dep 21.55 hrs); Gwalior (00.30 hrs); Jhansi (02.45 hrs); Bina (05.20 hrs); Bhopal (07.30 hrs); Itarsi (09.35 hrs); Nagpur (14.25 hrs); Balharshah (18.20 hrs); Vijayawada (00.35 hrs) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 08.30 hrs.

The SR also announced 12 services of Chennai–Coimbatore, and 12 Services of Chennai Egmore to Nagercoil parcel cargo express specials April 9 to 14, the release said.