Southern Railway’s Chennai Division launches Freight Seva app

The Chennai Division of Southern Railways (SR) has launched an in-house mobile application - Freight Seva - to serve customers better.

The app will be a one stop destination for information needs, and have requisite details for access by freight customers. This includes various incentive schemes of Indian Railways for freight customers; all goods sheds in Chennai Division; types of wagons and the various commodities that can be dealt in them and parcel cargo express trains with schedules, freight rates and parcel rates, says a press release from SR.

The app has a query module wherein customers can seek clarifications regarding goods/parcels dealt in Chennai Division.

The mobile app also facilitates customers to ask for an approximate quote for any commodity and to any rail destination. Further, the policy initiatives taken by the Ministry of Railways will also be updated in the mobile app from time to time for the benefit of freight customers, the release said.