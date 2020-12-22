Logistics

Southern Railway’s Chennai division loads first rake of gypsum from harbour

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 22, 2020 Published on December 22, 2020

The new traffic has fetched a revenue of ₹1.33 crore

The Chennai Division of Southern Railway (SR) has captured a new traffic - gypsum loading - in recent days. Initially, gypsum was loaded from Kamarajar port in Ennore, to Karnataka and Bengaluru. For the first time gypsum is being loaded from Chennai harbour through rail transport, says a press release from SR.

The Chennai Division loaded its first rake of gypsum from Chennai Harbour to Bidadi, in Karnataka on December for Saint Gobain. Till date, a total of ten rakes has been handled with a total loading of 28,377 tonnes of gypsum. The entire loading has fetched a revenue of ₹1.33 crore.

The BDU (Business Development Unit) teams' strenuous efforts have ensured the freight movement and made this possible by identifying potential traffic through intensive canvassing, the release said.

Chennai
Indian Railways
