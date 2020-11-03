Southern Rly Chennai division’s revenue from auto loading up 17% in Oct

In October, the Chennai Division of Southern Railway increased its revenue by 17 per cent in automobile handling when compared with October 2019.

The division loaded 10,004 cars in 43 rakes comprising 1,151 wagons thus earning a revenue of ₹11.8 crore. This was an increase of 17 per cent compared with the same month last year when 8,515 cars were loaded in 41 rakes fetching a revenue of ₹10 crore, said a press release from Southern Railway.

The two major goods sheds — Melpakkam near Arakkonam and Walajabad near Kanchipuram — serve as a rail auto hub for the automobile manufacturing companies such as Renault Nissan, Hyundai, Ford and Daimler Chrysler situated in and around Chennai. The provision of railway mobile ramps and approach road to the yard helps for easy transportation of goods from the industry to the railway yard.

The Business Development Unit of Chennai Division has brought in significant transformation in expanding the business horizons. Replacement of NMG (New Modified Goods - approximately 125 cars per rake) rakes with BCACBM (Bogie Covered Auto rake Double Decker Wagon - approximately 282 cars per rake) rakes has paved way for loading more number of cars, the release said.