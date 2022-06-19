Speedwings Aviation Academy gets CBTA Accreditation from IATA

Kochi-based Speedwings Aviation Academy has received the CBTA accreditation from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

This is to provide dangerous goods training to the airline, airport, and ground handling companies based on their employees’ job functions and responsibilities under the newly developed Competency-Based Training and Assessment (CBTA) programme which will take effect from January 1, 2023.

The current framework of subject-matter-driven dangerous goods training based on job titles would shift to the competency-based evaluation of employees’ job functions and responsibilities, which may include various assessment tools and activities to measure performance competency.

The traditional DG categories in 1 to 12 would be replaced by 10 functions (H.6.1 to H.6.10) assigned to tasks and sub-tasks. The depth of training each person should be appropriate to the tasks performed. It could range from a familiarisation level to expert-level for dangerous goods professionals. The person must have the knowledge, skills, and abilities to support the airline safety management system.

‘Providing in-depth knowledge’

Biji Eapen, Chairman & CEO of Speedwings Group, said, “With the support of IATA and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, we provide in-depth knowledge and essential skills to our valued customers, including airlines, airport operators, ground handling companies, CISF personnel, chemical manufacturers, and cargo agents.”

The current DG training in twelve categories will discontinue by December 31 and the CBTA training programme based on 10 functions would be in force effective from January 1, 2023. The current accredited training schools (ATS), upon CBTA accreditation, will be known as “IATA Competency Training and Assessment Center-Provider”, he said.