SpiceJet adds Huangzhou, Tashkent to cargo network

SpiceJet has added Tashkent and Huangzhou to its international cargo network, and has operated maiden freighter flights to both the destinations carrying pharma essentials and medical supplies.

The air cargo operator carried 14 tonne of medical and essential supplies from Delhi to the capital city of Uzbekistan, while it carried 8 tonne of Covid-19 related medical supplies from Huangzhou in China to Hyderabad.

The airline deployed its Boeing 737 freighter aircraft for both the assignments.

“Huangzhou and Tashkent are the latest additions to our cargo network as we operated our maiden freighter flights to these cities. SpiceJet has transported 9,000 tonne of cargo since nation-wide lockdown began. In the last week itself, we have operated over 400 cargo flights,” Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director at SpiceJet said.

SpiceJet transported 9,000 tonne of cargo on more than 1,326 flights since the nation-wide lockdown began, it added.