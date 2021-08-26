Logistics

SpiceJet agrees on settlement with Boeing MAX aircraft lessor Avolon

Reuters Bengaluru | Updated on August 26, 2021

FILE PHOTO   -  PTI

Paves way for 737 MAX jets to return to service

India’s SpiceJet Ltd said on Thursday it has agreed to a settlement with Boeing Co’s MAX aircraft lessor Avolon, paving the way for the 737 MAX jets to return to service.

The airline said it expects to start operations of MAX aircraft around the end of September, subject to regulatory approvals.

Published on August 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

SpiceJet Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like