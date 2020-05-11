SpiceJet airlifts Kerala’s fresh farm produce to domestic and overseas markets

SpiceJet is contributing in a big way to support Kerala’s farmers by transporting record quantities of fresh farm produce and supporting the government’s ‘KrishiUdan’ initiative.

Lending a helping hand to farmers and ensuring that the supply chain remains intact and farmers get to transport and export their produce in a timely and efficient manner during the nation-wide lockdown, SpiceJet has transported 724 tonnes of fresh farm produce to and from Kerala using its dedicated fleet of freighters and passenger aircraft, and operating special cargo flights to various domestic and international destinations.

Kerala has been one of the major hubs for SpiceJet to trasport perishables.

Key routes

The airline has ferried 724 tonnes of fresh farm produce till May 8 from Kerala to a host of domestic and international destinations. The key routes include Kochi-Abu Dhabi (297.6 tonnes), Kozhikode-Kuwait (115.5 tonnes), Kozhikode-Muscat (94 tonnes), Kochi-Kuwait (50.1 tonnes), Thiruvananthapuram-Abu Dhabi (16.6 tonnes) and Thiruvananthapuram–Sharjah (16.5 tonnes), among others.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, said, “These are the most difficult times for our farmer community who have been amongst the worst-hit during this pandemic. In the absence of timely transportation, farmers would have faced huge losses and we are happy that our cargo services have been of help to them”.

Altogether, SpiceJet has transported over 20 lakh kg of fresh farm and shrimp produce during the lockdown period. This includes 950 tonnes of shrimp and 1,070 tonnes of fresh farm produce.