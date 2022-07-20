SpiceJet announces daily non-stop flights between Jabalpur and Kolkata

SpiceJet has announced the launch of new daily flights connecting Jabalpur with Kolkata. These flights will be operational from July 22, 2022. The airline is also launching 24 new domestic flights connecting various parts of the country.

SpiceJet currently operates to 51 domestic destinations in India. The airline operates multiple daily flights under UDAN has added new destinations, including Pakyong, Jharsuguda, Kandla, Darbhanga, Kanpur, Ajmer (Kishangarh).